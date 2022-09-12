About this product
DynaThrive Pro was designed for those that embrace and understand the benefits of CBD and the dose that serves them best. Every pack offers 30 delicious lightly-sweet blueberry acai soft chews with a precise dose of 25mg CBD per piece, 2.5x more CBD than our original formulation.
DynaWellness
DynaWellness creates CBD-based solutions for people that strive to take the best care of themselves and those closest to them. We invite you to enjoy the daily benefits of an array of precisely dosed minor cannabinoids in a variety of delicious, light, naturally flavoured soft chews, all with no cannabis aftertaste. DynaWellness soft chews let you easily integrate cannabinoids into your wellness regimen every day and night so that you can Take Care.