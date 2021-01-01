New DynaDream CBN soft chews blend 2mg of high quality CBN and 20mg CBD isolate in every piece so that you can enjoy the soothing benefits of both complex cannabinoids. Every soft chew is precisely dosed so that you can easily control your CBN and CBD dose to fit your nighttime schedule. DynaDream CBN is available in a daily supply of 7 soft chews per pack, each with the light and refreshing taste of Lemon and Ginger for the perfect evening treat.



