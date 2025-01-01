About this product
This bubble hash was made using organically grown fresh frozen flowers and contains only 73-90μ trichomes from the first wash. Blue City Diesel is a cross of Blueberry and NYC Diesel which exudes a subtle sweet citrus berry aroma. This Rosin has 6.77% total terpenes with β-Caryophyllene, β –Myrcene, and d-Limonene being the most abundant. This cultivar was a favorite of our team, being grown organically and whole plants processed using ice water extraction, retaining its unique terpene profile.
Total THC 66.3%
Total CBD <1%
Total CBG 5.3%
Total Terpenes 6.77%
About this product
