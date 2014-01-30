About this product
notes of licorice and passion fruit. This cold-cured live rosin was
made from certified organic fresh frozen cannabis flowers from
our farm in Lillooet, BC. Trichomes from 73-120u in size were isolated using ice water and then pressed into rosin under heat and pressure. A CBG-rich rosin with 12.6% total CBG, 6.3% Terpenes and 63% THC.
THC 62.6%
CBG 12.6%
Terpenes 6.3%
About this strain
Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.
Acapulco Gold effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
About this brand
We grow organically outdoors specifically for hash, and we chose our genetics for this purpose. All our plants are frozen directly after harvest, and the trichomes are isolated using ice-water extraction. Once the trichomes are isolated, freeze-dried, and sorted by size, they are used to create different product types: bubble hash, live rosin, edible oil and topicals.
Earthwolf Farms – growing with a purpose with a proven process.