Our Afghan Hash is a modern homage to traditional Afghan black hash, crafted using 45-220μ bubble hash, heat, and pressure to achieve its signature soft, pliable texture. This full spectrum concentrate preserves the plant’s natural terpenes and flavonoids, delivering a rich, aromatic experience. Made from organic, sun-grown cannabis, our Afghan Hash embodies purity, innovation, and craftsmanship in every gram.



Total THC Range 38.8 – 45.7%

Total CBD <1%

Total CBG Range 1.68 – 2.1%

Total Terpenes Range 2.43 – 3.4%