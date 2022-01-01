EarthWolf Farm’s edible cannabis oils are produced via an innovative processing method that uses fresh bubble hash with an organic carrier oil resulting in terpene-enriched oils with a mild flavour and high potency. Made up of extra virgin olive oil, organic coconut oil, and bubble hash. Our oils go through decarboxylation using our unique TERP reactor technology resulting in an edible oil with a flavour and effect true to the flower it came from.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
EarthWolf Farms is a brand dedicated to bringing premium concentrates at fair market prices to the Canadian market. We strive to improve the health of people and the planet through the adoption of sustainable and innovative production practices. #sustainability#organicagriculture#regenerative#organicconcentrates#hash#liverosin#oiltinctures#topicals
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and more when you sign up!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.