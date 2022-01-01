EarthWolf Farm’s edible cannabis oils are produced via an innovative processing method that uses fresh bubble hash with an organic carrier oil resulting in terpene-enriched oils with a mild flavour and high potency. Made up of extra virgin olive oil, organic coconut oil, and bubble hash. Our oils go through decarboxylation using our unique TERP reactor technology resulting in an edible oil with a flavour and effect true to the flower it came from.