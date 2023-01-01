About this product
This full melt bubble hash was made using organically grown fresh frozen flowers and contains only 73-90u trichomes from the first wash. Blue City Diesel is a cross of Blueberry and NYC Diesel which exudes a subtle sweet citrus berry aroma. This hash has 8% total terpenes with α-cedrene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-pinene being the most abundant. This cultivar was a favorite of our team, being grown organically and whole plants processed using ice water extraction, retaining its unique terpene profile.
THC: 56.4%
THC: 56.4%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
EarthWolf Farms
At Earthwolf Farms, our mission is to bring you sustainably produced, high-quality, and fair-priced solventless concentrates. We cultivate Cannabis Sativa using regenerative and organic practices on our flagship farm in Lillooet, BC. We process certified organic cannabis using solventless methods to create concentrates and oils for medicine, research and recreation.
We grow organically outdoors specifically for hash, and we chose our genetics for this purpose. All our plants are frozen directly after harvest, and the trichomes are isolated using ice-water extraction. Once the trichomes are isolated, freeze-dried, and sorted by size, they are used to create different product types: bubble hash, live rosin, edible oil and topicals.
Earthwolf Farms – growing with a purpose with a proven process.
We grow organically outdoors specifically for hash, and we chose our genetics for this purpose. All our plants are frozen directly after harvest, and the trichomes are isolated using ice-water extraction. Once the trichomes are isolated, freeze-dried, and sorted by size, they are used to create different product types: bubble hash, live rosin, edible oil and topicals.
Earthwolf Farms – growing with a purpose with a proven process.