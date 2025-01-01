A blend of Sour Tsunami x Cherry Wine, this edible cannabis oil is made from a mixture of bubble hash, organic cold pressed coconut oil, and organic extra virgin olive oil. Cannabis resin in the form of wet bubble hash undergoes a one-step infusion and decarboxylation process designed to preserve cannabinoid and terpene content. This oil is formulated to have a significant concentration of CBDa. With total terpenes of 0.5 mg/ml, it carries floral energetic notes and is ideal for daytime use.



CBDa has been shown to be very effective in treating nausea in animal models. Initial studies found that CBDa was 1000 times more potent in treating nausea than CBD (Parker et al., 2021), which is commonly used for this purpose. Based on this preclinical evidence, CBDa could be a very effective treatment for nausea and other conditions, but more research is needed to know for sure.



Total THC 0.8 mg/g

Total CBD 3.5mg/g

Total CBDa 1.7mg/g

Total Terpenes 0.5 mg/g