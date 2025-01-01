Only trichomes of the finest quality with perfect ripeness become Full Melt Hash. Considered the Holy Grail of cannabis concentrates, our Full Melt Hash naturally evolves with time at room temperature going from a powdery consistency when cold to a melted one eventually becoming cake-batter like with use. At room temperature, it becomes thicker, stickier and darker than when first opened. This Full Melt Hash is made from fresh-frozen, organic flower grown in Lillooet, BC, using ice water extraction (90 μm) and is a full spectrum product delivering a unique live experience like no other cannabis concentrate.



Total THC 65.9%

Total CBD <1%

Total CBG 3.91%

Total Terpenes 7.1%