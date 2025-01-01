This rich, sweet, buttery live rosin is light, smooth, and gives way to a citrus aftertaste that lingers on with gas. This cold-cure live rosin was created from certified organic cannabis flowers, harvested by hand, and processed using ice water extraction (73 to 159 μm) here in beautiful Lillooet, BC. Bred along the stunning Sea-to-Sky Corridor by a skilled local breeder, this cultivar delights both the palate and the nose with its vibrant and complex aroma.



Total THC 72.3%

Total CBD <1%

Total CBG 4.2%

Total Terpenes 8.2%