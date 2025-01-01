A long cold cure brings out the funk to complement the fruity and floral notes in this delicious live rosin. With an amber appearance and wet battery consistency, this is sure to delight. Northern Apple Jaxx (Apple Jaxx X Northern Lights X G13) produces massive trichomes, with those 73-219u in size pressed to make this live rosin.



Total THC 71.6%

Total CBD < 1%

Total CBG 5.0%

Total Terpenes 6.0%