About this product
Made from organic sun-grown flowers, and processed using only ice, water and gentle heat (pressed from trichomes in 73–159μ range), this live rosin blends tropical sweetness of pineapples with funky undertones of garlic and gas.
Total THC 59.0%
Total CBD <1%
Total CBG 2.89%
Total Terpenes 7.62%
