This delightful hybrid, a cross of Romulan and GrapeGod, was grown organically in the Fraser Canyon of BC. Whole plants were frozen at harvest, hand bucked, and gently agitated in ice water to isolate trichomes. The hash is dominated by β-Myrcene, α-Pinene, and β-Pinene, producing a fruity and piney aroma with hints of grape. Total terpenes equal 5.3%.



THC: 52.2%