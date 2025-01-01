Super Sativa Oil is crafted with organic cold-pressed coconut oil, organic extra virgin olive oil, and organic ice water hash to preserve the flower’s authentic character. Using our unique proprietary TERP reactor technology, we decarboxylate fresh bubble hash directly into organic carrier oils, creating a smooth edible oil that highlights the plant’s natural flavour and aroma.



Total THC 25.1 mg/g

Total CBD <0.5 mg/g

Total CBG 1.4 mg/g

Total Terpenes 2.83 mg/g