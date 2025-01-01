Earthwolf Farm’s Synergy Oil is a truly unique 1:1 full-spectrum formulation unlike anything else on the market. Made with just three pure ingredients—organic bubble hash, organic cold-pressed coconut oil, and organic extra virgin olive oil—it delivers the plant’s natural synergy in every drop.



Total THC 9.3 mg/g

Total CBD 9.2 mg/g

Total Terpenes 1.61 mg/g