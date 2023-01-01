About this product
Do you want to try a variety of premium bubble hash? We make it easy for you with our bubble hash sampler containing individually packaged 0.5-gram units of Lillooet Gold, Tundra and Blue City Diesel. All were made using organically grown fresh flowers and contain only 73-90 μ trichomes from the first wash.
Lillooet Gold Total THC = 54.7%
Tundra Total THC = 58.0%
God's Green Trip Total THC = 54.4%
About this brand
EarthWolf Farms
At Earthwolf Farms, our mission is to bring you sustainably produced, high-quality, and fair-priced solventless concentrates. We cultivate Cannabis Sativa using regenerative and organic practices on our flagship farm in Lillooet, BC. We process certified organic cannabis using solventless methods to create concentrates and oils for medicine, research and recreation.
We grow organically outdoors specifically for hash, and we chose our genetics for this purpose. All our plants are frozen directly after harvest, and the trichomes are isolated using ice-water extraction. Once the trichomes are isolated, freeze-dried, and sorted by size, they are used to create different product types: bubble hash, live rosin, edible oil and topicals.
Earthwolf Farms – growing with a purpose with a proven process.
