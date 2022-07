Taking you on a celestial journey of dimensional flavours, we selected two of our finest live rosins with different terpene profiles and united them into a single jar, doubling the experience and offering diversity to those who seek to discover new things.



The yellow side offers 0.5g of Blue Bandita live rosin, which is a cross of Headband and Blueberry. This rosin has a fresh floral hint with a light smoke. On the black side, you will find 0.5g of Purple Romulan, a cross between the classic Indica strain Romulan and Purple Pineberry. This rosin offers an earthy taste with a punch that sends you to orbit.