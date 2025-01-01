Crafted from certified organic, sun-grown fresh frozen flowers from our farm in Lillooet, BC, White Gold delivers a smooth, citrus-forward experience with bright, zesty notes and a clean finish. This live rosin is pressed from trichomes in the 90–159μ range, preserving the rich terpene profile and full-spectrum effects of the cultivar.



Total THC 66.3%

Total CBD 0.4%

Total CBG 6.68%

Total Terpenes 8.83%