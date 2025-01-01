About this product
Crafted from certified organic, sun-grown fresh frozen flowers from our farm in Lillooet, BC, White Gold delivers a smooth, citrus-forward experience with bright, zesty notes and a clean finish. This live rosin is pressed from trichomes in the 90–159μ range, preserving the rich terpene profile and full-spectrum effects of the cultivar.
Total THC 66.3%
Total CBD 0.4%
Total CBG 6.68%
Total Terpenes 8.83%
Total THC 66.3%
Total CBD 0.4%
Total CBG 6.68%
Total Terpenes 8.83%
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Crafted from certified organic, sun-grown fresh frozen flowers from our farm in Lillooet, BC, White Gold delivers a smooth, citrus-forward experience with bright, zesty notes and a clean finish. This live rosin is pressed from trichomes in the 90–159μ range, preserving the rich terpene profile and full-spectrum effects of the cultivar.
Total THC 66.3%
Total CBD 0.4%
Total CBG 6.68%
Total Terpenes 8.83%
Total THC 66.3%
Total CBD 0.4%
Total CBG 6.68%
Total Terpenes 8.83%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item