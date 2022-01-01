About this product
Earthwolf Farm’s cannabis oils capture the “live” essence of the cannabis plant by infusing fresh bubble hash directly into organic carrier oils and decarboxylating using our unique TERP reactor technology. The result is an edible oil with a flavour and effect true to the flower it came from. Made with cold-pressed organic coconut oil, our Zen oil is a Kush blend to help you relax and unwind.
Ingredients:
Extra virgin olive oil, Organic coconut oil, Bubble hash.
Ingredients:
Extra virgin olive oil, Organic coconut oil, Bubble hash.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
EarthWolf Farms
At Earthwolf Farms, our mission is to bring you sustainably produced, high-quality, and fair-priced solventless concentrates. We cultivate Cannabis Sativa using regenerative and organic practices on our flagship farm in Lillooet, BC. We process certified organic cannabis using solventless methods to create concentrates and oils for medicine, research and recreation.
We grow organically outdoors specifically for hash, and we chose our genetics for this purpose. All our plants are frozen directly after harvest, and the trichomes are isolated using ice-water extraction. Once the trichomes are isolated, freeze-dried, and sorted by size, they are used to create different product types: bubble hash, live rosin, edible oil and topicals.
Earthwolf Farms – growing with a purpose with a proven process.
We grow organically outdoors specifically for hash, and we chose our genetics for this purpose. All our plants are frozen directly after harvest, and the trichomes are isolated using ice-water extraction. Once the trichomes are isolated, freeze-dried, and sorted by size, they are used to create different product types: bubble hash, live rosin, edible oil and topicals.
Earthwolf Farms – growing with a purpose with a proven process.