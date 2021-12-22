✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱



Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds!



An improved version of the strain of the year! A faster-upgraded version of the multi-award-winning Gelato #33!



- Up to 21% THC with a mellow and euphoric high

Sticky trichome resin packed with delicious terpenes! Perfect for extractions.

Xpress flowering time. Finishes by late September or 49 days- 2 weeks faster than the original.

A hardy strain. Resists mold, humidity, and heat and escapes early frosts, making this strain perfect for beginners and outdoors.



Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com

Show more