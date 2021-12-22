About this product
About this strain
Banana Runtz effects
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
23% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
