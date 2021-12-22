✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱
As a fusion of the hit Purple Punch and Tropicana Cookies, Tropicana Punch auto is the perfect hybrid with rich flavors and effects. Tropicana Punch auto is a deliciously crafted strain that packs a taste of lemonade, grape juice, and a sweet cookie aftertaste. In addition, Tropicana Punch auto has THC levels averaging around 25%.
Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!