This robust hybrid flower is recognized by its lush bud structure and a fiery jade profile.
Flavours
Herbal, mango, pungent
Dominant Terpenes
Myrcene • Caryophyllene • Limonene • Humulene • Linalool
THC: 13-17%
CBD: 0-1%
SIZE: 0.5g
Critical Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
