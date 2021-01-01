About this product

Introducing Edison JOLTS, Canada’s first 10 mg THC lozenge, with a jolt of mint flavour. Each pack includes 10 round-shaped Sativa lozenges, for a total of 100 mg THC – all in one convenient package. Edison JOLTS are a new product format that provides the high potency kick of a cannabis extract, with a punch of mint. Edison JOLTS are slow-dissolving sublingual lozenges that are vegan and low calorie, perfect for an evening starter or a full body boost. For optimal sublingual/buccal absorption, suck lozenge until peppermint flavour peaks (about 15 seconds), then hold under tongue or between cheek and gum until fully dissolved. PATENT PENDING.