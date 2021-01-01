Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
Edison + Feather ready-to-use vape pens combine sophisticated design, cannabis distillate and the indica-dominant Lola Montes’ iconic aroma profile. Beautifully crafted. Inhalation-activated. A simple, intuitive user experience. Lola Montes’ True-to-Flower flavour is captured in this tailored formulation with a precise blend of dominant terpenes that evoke the Lola Montes strain. With limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene and linalool, this tailored formulation captures the flavour profile of Lola Montes flower, with its notes of currant and dark cherry.
THC: 74-80%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Guaiol, Bisabolol, Humulene
THC: 74-80%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Guaiol, Bisabolol, Humulene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!