Edison Cannabis Co.

Rio Bravo Feather 0.3g

Edison + Feather ready-to-use vape pens combine sophisticated design, cannabis distillate and the sativa-dominant Rio Bravo’s iconic aroma profile. Beautifully crafted. Inhalation-activated. A simple, intuitive user experience. Rio Bravo’s True-to-Flower flavour is captured in this tailored formulation with a precise blend of dominant terpenes that evoke the Rio Bravo strain. With terpinolene, caryophyllene, myrcene and pinene, this tailored formulation captures the fresh lemon-and-herb flavour of Edison’s Rio Bravo flower.

THC:74-80%
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene
