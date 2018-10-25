Edison Cannabis Co.
Edison’s Sativa dominant Rio Bravo boasts lemon-pine notes, spicy, woodsy aromas, a smooth, herbal smoke and a strong punch of THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Rio Bravo with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.
THC: 18-22%
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene
Available weights: 0.5g
Wabanaki effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
79% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!