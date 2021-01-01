Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Edison Cannabis Co.

Edison Cannabis Co.

El Dorado Pre-Roll 0.5g

Buy Here

About this product

El Dorado is a hybrid from Edison, known for its shimmering crystals, golden hairs, lush, forest-scented buds, high in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack El Dorado with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.

THC: 18-22%
Terpenes: Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene, Caryophyllene
Available weights: 0.5g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!