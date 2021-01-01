Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
El Dorado is a hybrid from Edison, known for its shimmering crystals, golden hairs, lush, forest-scented buds, high in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack El Dorado with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.
THC: 18-22%
Terpenes: Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene, Caryophyllene
Available weights: 0.5g
THC: 18-22%
Terpenes: Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene, Caryophyllene
Available weights: 0.5g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!