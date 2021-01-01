About this product

Edison’s new sativa-dominant Limelight 510 Feather vape cartridge has a high-quality, true-to-flower flavour profile modeled after only our freshest Limelight buds. Available exclusively from Edison, this 1g Feather 510 cartridge comes in at high-potency range of 80-85% and is jam packed with Limelight’s signature tangy, sour and crisp citrus flavour thanks to a tasty combination of the dominant terpenes Terpinolene, Limonene, y-terpinene. Edison’s extracts are a beautiful light golden colour and are expertly distilled to remove all waxes, sugars and chlorophyl to deliver a consistent potency. The Feather 510 design is unique, sleek and sophisticated, using medical grade steel and thermal-resistant borosilicate glass to create a beautiful and functional piece of vape hardware. Edison extracts combined with Feather 510 cartridges are a smart way to Elevate Your High.