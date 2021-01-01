About this product

Edison’s new sativa-dominant Limelight ready-to-use vape pen has a high-quality, true-to-flower flavour profile modeled after only our freshest Limelight buds. Available exclusively from Edison, the Feather ready-to-use vape pen is inhalation-activated and comes in at high-potency range of 80-85%. Our formulation is jam packed with Limelight’s signature tangy, sour and crisp citrus flavour thanks to a tasty combination of the dominant terpenes Terpinolene, Limonene, y-Terpinene. Edison’s extracts are a beautiful light golden colour and are expertly distilled to remove all waxes, sugars and chlorophyl to deliver a consistent potency. The Edison Feather vape pen design is soft to the touch, compact and ultra-light, using medical grade steel and thermal-resistant borosilicate glass to create a beautiful and functional piece of vape hardware. Edison extracts combined with Feather vape pens are a smart way to Elevate Your High.