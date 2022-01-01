About this product
Our 0.5g Limelight PAX Smart pod is filled with a live resin extract that preserves the real flavour profiles from our best-selling sativa strain. The flower is fresh frozen after harvest, allowing it to keep its natural terpenes intact. We then extract a true-to-flower live resin that delivers the same high-octane lime, diesel and sour flavour profile as the original bud. When it comes to live resin, it’s all about the flavour, but our Limelight vape still boasts a 70-76% THC range. This pod features high-quality components that live up to the high PAX standard and delivers better flavour consistency from start to finish. PAX’s Smart pods come with proprietary PodID™ technology that provides in-depth information about the oil in your pods, as well as ExpertTemp™ which auto-sets the ideal temperature. Edison live resin extracts combined with PAX ERA PRO pods are a smart way to Elevate Your High.
Edison Cannabis Co.
At Edison, we believe in infinite potential. In both our plants and our people, we reach higher, dig deeper and dream bigger. Some might say we do things our own way around here – and they’d be right.
Where are we working today? In strain-specific micro-climates specifically designed for each cultivar’s unique needs. How did we get here? By finding simple solutions to complex challenges, listening to our plants, our people and finding joy in the ordinary. In other words, we don’t just cultivate cannabis. We cultivate genius.
What does this mean for those who enjoy cannabis? Our particular brand of genius won’t complete your tax return or design your meal plan. But it does promise something that matters to us: flower, pre-roll, edible and extract products that just keep getting better.
