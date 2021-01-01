Edison Cannabis Co.
Edison PAX ERA® Pods combine the indica-dominant Lola Montes’ iconic aroma profile with THC distillate to create a convenient user experience. Lola Montes’ True-to-Flower flavour is captured in this tailored formulation with a precise blend of dominant terpenes that evoke the Lola Montes strain. With limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene and linalool, this tailored formulation captures the flavour profile of Lola Montes flower, with its notes of currant and dark cherry.
THC: 77-83%
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool
