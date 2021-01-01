About this product

Customize your favourite drink with 5 mg of THC:CBD (5:5) formulated in an odourless powder that mixes in clear. Coffee still tastes like coffee. And water still looks like water. It also dissolves rapidly so you can feel the effects faster too. All you have to do is enjoy. That’s Genius.



*Not recommended for mixing with alcoholic beverages. Onset may be faster compared to traditional solid cannabis edibles