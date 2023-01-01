From sodas to waters to tonics, find THC and CBD infused beverages that are sure to please a variety of palates while quenching your thirst.

Frequently asked questions about marijuana drinks

Can you drink weed? Yes, you can drink weed. THC drinks, also known as “cannabis drinks,” “weed drinks,” and “weed beverages,” are a popular way to consume cannabis. THC drinks come in a variety of options including tea, elixirs, sparkling waters, juices, and sodas. Consumers prefer THC drinks because they are discrete and are easy to dose.

What are the effects of drinking weed? The effects of drinking weed are very similar to the effects you experience when consuming an edible, such as a brownie or gummy. The effects of drinking weed will come on slowly and may be long-lasting depending on the amount consumed as well as the dosage.