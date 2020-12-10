Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
Slurricane is a new indica from Edison with rich notes of blueberries and cream with nutty, floral undertones reminiscent of Amaretto. Its buds are frosted with trichomes and deep purple in colour, contrasted by interwoven orange pistils. This strain is grown in strain-specific micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. Each Edison pre-roll is filled with high quality, evenly milled flower, outfitted with a support-providing filter and is hand-inspected before it is packaged.
Slurricane effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
