Slurricane is a new indica from Edison with rich notes of blueberries and cream with nutty, floral undertones reminiscent of Amaretto. Its buds are frosted with trichomes and deep purple in colour, contrasted by interwoven orange pistils. This strain is grown in strain-specific micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. Each Edison pre-roll is filled with high quality, evenly milled flower, outfitted with a support-providing filter and is hand-inspected before it is packaged.