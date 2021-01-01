Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
Edison’s Sativa dominant The General (Grapefruit G.G.4) can be identified by its vivid green buds, tangerine pistils, grapefruit undertones and citrusy gasoline aroma, potent in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack The General with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!