About this product

60 Capsules per bottle

5mg/capsule | 2.5mg THC & 2.5mg CBD

OR

30 Capsules per bottle

10mg/capsule | 5mg THC & 5mg CBD



Why?

Easy to use and reliable, consistent dosing



How do I use it?

Take orally with or without food. Onset varies but is typically 1-2 hours. The effects will vary greatly in duration from person to person and may last from 6 to 12 hours



What's in it?

Made from Broken Coast cannabis strains containing similar amounts of THC and CBD. The cannabis is infused into an MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil and decarboxylated.



Other non-medicinal ingredients: MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil, soy lecithin, gelatin, polysorbate 80, titanium dioxide, colour