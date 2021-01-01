EFX Labs
1:1 Capsules - COMING SOON
About this product
60 Capsules per bottle
5mg/capsule | 2.5mg THC & 2.5mg CBD
OR
30 Capsules per bottle
10mg/capsule | 5mg THC & 5mg CBD
Why?
Easy to use and reliable, consistent dosing
How do I use it?
Take orally with or without food. Onset varies but is typically 1-2 hours. The effects will vary greatly in duration from person to person and may last from 6 to 12 hours
What's in it?
Made from Broken Coast cannabis strains containing similar amounts of THC and CBD. The cannabis is infused into an MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil and decarboxylated.
Other non-medicinal ingredients: MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil, soy lecithin, gelatin, polysorbate 80, titanium dioxide, colour
