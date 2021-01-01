About this product

60 Capsules per bottle | 5mg/capsule

OR

30 Capsules per bottle | 10mg/capsule



Why?

Easy to use and reliable, consistent dosing.



How do I use it?

Take orally with or without food. Onset varies but is typically 1-2 hours. The effects will vary greatly in duration from person to person and may last from 6 to 12 hours.



What's in it?

Made from Broken Coast THC cannabis oil which is a custom blend of their high-quality THC strains. The cannabis is infused into an MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil and decarboxylated.



Other non-medicinal ingredients: MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil, soy lecithin, gelatin, polysorbate 80, titanium dioxide, colour