Pop one of our delicious Maui Wowie THC-P Gummies and you'll see why we call it a wowie. This is your best tropical island fantasy, only it's even better because a steamboat of THC-P is what got you there. One bag of tropical gummies contains an impressive 1000MG of THC-P, which means you'll be dancing on the beach at sunset in no time. Warning: Grass skirt and coconut bra not included.
1000MG THC-P | 100MG per Gummy | 10 Pieces
Ingredients: Cane Sugar, Glucose (From Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Pure Tangerine Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Turmeric for Color, Red Fruit Juice for Color, Botanically Derived Terpenes, Hemp Derived Tetrahydrocannabiphorol Distillate
Allergy Disclaimer: Our THC-P Edibles are produced in a facility that processes milk, nuts, soy, and gluten.
At Eighty Six, we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with a range of hemp-derived CBD, Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, HHC, THC-A, THC-P, Live Rosin Blends, and Amanita mushroom infused products to choose from.
Whether you are a beginner to the world of cannabis or simply looking to branch out and try something new, Eighty Six has the products you need to get the uplifting, energizing high off hemp-derived, legal psychoactive cannabinoids.