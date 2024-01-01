Pop one of our delicious Maui Wowie THC-P Gummies and you'll see why we call it a wowie. This is your best tropical island fantasy, only it's even better because a steamboat of THC-P is what got you there. One bag of tropical gummies contains an impressive 1000MG of THC-P, which means you'll be dancing on the beach at sunset in no time. Warning: Grass skirt and coconut bra not included.



1000MG THC-P | 100MG per Gummy | 10 Pieces



Ingredients: Cane Sugar, Glucose (From Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Pure Tangerine Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Turmeric for Color, Red Fruit Juice for Color, Botanically Derived Terpenes, Hemp Derived Tetrahydrocannabiphorol Distillate



Allergy Disclaimer: Our THC-P Edibles are produced in a facility that processes milk, nuts, soy, and gluten.

Show more