About this product
Genetics: Elev8 Breeding Auto x Toofless Alien
Type: Autoflower
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Yield: Good
Potency: High
Flowering: 70 days from seed
Alien Otto is a high quality autoflower that primarily likes to stay short with big chunky frosty buds. Our Elev8 breeding male is a large yielding OG dominate auto strain. Crossing our male with Toofless Alien has produced a cross with terpenes that are a delicious mixture of OG dankness with a touch of sweetness.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.