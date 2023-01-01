Baked Bellatrix - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Magic Melon

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very good

Potency: High

SKU: BKBX-F



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes.

Expect big yields, great bag appeal and terpenes that range between apple pastries, melons and mango.



