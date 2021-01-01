About this product

den’s Apples - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Forbidden Fruit

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 9 weeks

Potency: Very high

Yield: Very High



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



Our breeder’s cut of Forbidden Fruit is easily the loudest purple strain we have ever encountered. Forbidden Fruit has LOUD sweet, rotten fruit terps, dark purple buds and a surprisingly good yield for being a purple strain. Expect offspring phenotypes to be vigorous good yielders and a balanced growing structure. Potency and terpene levels will tend to be exceptionally high and buds will show varying amounts of purple.

