Magic Monkey - Genetics: Magic Melon x Gorilla Cookies

Type: Indica Dominant

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Potency: High

Yield: Good

SKU: MGMK-F



The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes.



We crossed our Magic Melon cut with Gorilla Cookies. Gorilla Cookies is a loud, gassy, exotic cross of Gorilla Glue#4 and our cut of Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The Magic Melon’s shorter structure helps to balance out the stretch of Gorilla Cookies.



Expect phenotypes to range between the two parents with a unique blend of melon and exotic gas.

