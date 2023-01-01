McPayton - Genetics: MAC1 x Gary Payton

Type: Sativa dominant

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known to sell for Its frosty and loud terpenes. They terpenes, that many say, are mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.



MAC is a legendary strain that was made from an interesting cross between Alien Cookies, Columbian (landrace sativa) and Starfighter. Many report terpenes reminiscent of dank sour citrus with spicy earthy overtones. To say that MAC is frosty is an understatement. Its buds are so covered in frost that the buds look white.



