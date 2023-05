Red Matter - Genetics: C4 x OMFG

Type: Hybrid

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very high



OMFG is a brilliant cross of Runtz and Red Pop by Exotic Genetix. It’s a banger that checks all the boxes. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. Its hard to find a strain that offers yield for the commercial grower and at the same time has taste and frost for the connoisseur, but this surely one that will please all.



C4 inherits its extreme frost and unique terpenes from its classic parents Shiskaberry and cotton candy. The smell and taste remind me of fruity pebbles. I once told a grower friend that C4 is what Fruity Pebbles OG wanted to be. He said that people might get mad if we say that, so we wont say that 😊



Show more