Go to www.ElevatedStash.com to purchase!



The all-new 2021 "Mount Everest" box is here! More unique glass, dab and flower accessories together, the ultimate Smoke Buddy Jr, new Elevated logo grinder, rolling tray, and much more! We took the best of the best to build the EPIC 2021 "Mount Everest" box. Filled with goodies that will surely keep you Elevated...20 items in total!



This one-time purchase box is filled with $250+ worth of glass, accessories, and more. Send this to yourself for the most epic smoke box out there, or ship to a loved one and show them how much you care about fulfilling their smoking abilities! What better name than the tallest mountain in the world to go side by side the BEST smoking accessories gift box out there. You will NOT be disappointed.



Shipping within the US: FREE!



Check out the list below:



-THICK & Sturdy 11.5-inch Iridescent Holographic Recycler W/ Showerhead Perc

-14 mm Glass Bowl

-14 mm Quartz Banger

-Moose Labs 'MouthPeace' Smoke Filter

-7oz Tightvac Jar

-New Elevated Design 4-Part Aluminum Grinder

-Special Blue Room Spray Odor Eliminator

-Silicone Blunt Ring

-Unique Silicone Roach Clip

-2x Clipper Lighters (Random Designs)

-Hemp Wick

-3x Blunt Wraps (Random Flavors)

-2x Rolling Papers (Random Brands)

-Cones (Random Brand)

-Tips

-Dope Stickers



20 Total Items!



Go to www.ElevatedStash.com to purchase!



***All items are subject to change based on availability, accessories and glass will be the same as pictured above, but designs/flavors/colors can vary.