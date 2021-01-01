About this product

A CBD oil formulated with all-natural ingredients, made from whole flower extracted cannabis grown in British Columbia.



Our new SYNC 15 THC Chocolate Mint with linalool is a gentle THC oil formulated with all-natural ingredients for an especially delicious smoke-free cannabis experience. All of our premium cannabis oils are extracted from whole flower cannabis grown at our facility in British Columbia. We chose to make our cannabis oils with 100% organic coconut-derived MCT carrier oil because it is ethically harvested. The new mess-free dispenser accurately measures out each dose so that you can consume with confidence.