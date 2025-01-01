Strain



A top-tier cannabis strain known for its impressive genetic lineage. This hybrid strain is the result of crossing the potent and flavorful Oreoz with the equally renowned Jealousy. Oreoz, known for its aroma reminiscent of campfire s’mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. While in Jealousy the dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There’s also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene.



Appearance and Flavor



a visual and sensory delight, featuring dense, resinous buds covered in a thick layer of trichomes that shimmer under the light. The nugs exhibit a beautiful mix of colors, ranging from deep forest green to hints of purple, highlighted by bright orange pistils. The flavor profile of this strain is truly captivating, offering a complex blend of herbal and citrus notes with undertones of chocolate and pepper. The aroma is equally enticing, with a fragrant mix of sweet dessert and subtle spicy undertones that make it a treat for the senses.



Feelings



This hybrid results in a powerful and long-lasting high. The effects are typically relaxing and euphoric, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. Users report feeling uplifted and happy, with a sense of calm and peace washing over them. This strain is also known for its ability to alleviate stress, anxiety, and chronic pain, making it a versatile option for medical cannabis users. Overall, it is a top-notch strain that delivers a satisfying and enjoyable experience.



