Premium CBD Dog Treats

by Emisha CBD wellness products are made specifically for the dog, cat, horse guinea pig and more.
About this product

Our veterinarian formulated hemp-CBD chews are infused with organically grown hemp, flaxseed oil, (great for joints) and other synergistic ingredients. Each bacon-cured flavored, soft chew delivers 2 mg of our broad spectrum, calming oil blend. Easy to digest and a paw-approved favorite! 🐾

THC-Free.
Organically grown hemp.
Lab tested.
Made in the USA.
