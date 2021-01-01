Loading…
Premium CBD Oil Tincture

by Emisha CBD wellness products are made specifically for the dog, cat, horse guinea pig and more.
About this product

Each bottle contains 250 mg of our broad spectrum, THC-free certified hemp. Emisha animal hemp tincture is a safe and natural way to support and enhance your pet’s health and quality of life. It can be given directly into the mouth or with food.

THC-Free.
Lab tested.
Made in USA.

Please refer to box for visual dosing suggestions. For every 10 pounds, we suggest a starting dose of (.25ml – .50ml) 2-4 mg twice daily. Adjust up or down as needed for desired result. 18-month shelf stable.
