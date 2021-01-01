About this product

Each bottle contains 250 mg of our broad spectrum, THC-free certified hemp. Emisha animal hemp tincture is a safe and natural way to support and enhance your pet’s health and quality of life. It can be given directly into the mouth or with food.



THC-Free.

Lab tested.

Made in USA.



Please refer to box for visual dosing suggestions. For every 10 pounds, we suggest a starting dose of (.25ml – .50ml) 2-4 mg twice daily. Adjust up or down as needed for desired result. 18-month shelf stable.